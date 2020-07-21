Music

Buddy Lampoons Plenty Of Stereotypes In His Mischievous ‘Black 2’ Video

Compton rapper Buddy leans all the way into the theme of his mischievous “Black 2” video, delivering some Chappelle’s Show-quality trolling alongside cameo appearances from his Janktape costar Kent Jamz, his comedic partner-in-rhyme Guapdad 4000, and even Will.I.Am. Taking visual inspiration from prominent historical figures like Malcolm X and Kwame Ture, Buddy opens the video at a podium flanked by stone faced bodyguards (Kent and Guap), then takes viewers on a visual tour of Black culture, from cheeky stereotypes to somber reflections on police violence.

While celebrating Black American culture, the video “Black 2” also offers clever commentary on the breadth of that culture, at times juxtaposing seemingly opposing visuals. In one recurring scene, a team of dancers performs choreography punctuated by many of today’s popular contemporary moves — however, they’re dressed as Black Panthers, ostensibly a symbol of earnest, stoic rebellion. “Black 2” uses the symbol to say, “Hey, it’s complicated, but you can do both.” Likewise, Buddy deflates stereotypes about chicken and watermelon by playing them up to show just how ridiculous they can be.

Buddy is fresh off the release of Janktape, Vol. 1 with Kent Jamz, as well as his new single “Faces” with Lucky Daye. Although he hasn’t made an official announcement yet, his increased output suggests a follow up to his outstanding 2018 debut album Harlan & Alondra is coming soon.

Watch Buddy’s “Black 2” video above.

