In the latest episode of Uproxx’s newest show, How I Blew Up narrated by Cherise Johnson, LA native and XXL Freshman Blxst breaks down his rise to stardom, from humble beginnings as just another aspiring artist tweeting links at stars to receiving comparisons to late West Coast great Nate Dogg thanks to his smooth vocal ability. “Early on I was really rapping,” he recalls. “Until I really got comfortable with my singing voice, I was kinda insecure back then.” However, he says, he eventually grew into his talent, ending up on many other rappers’ hooks, including YG and Mozzy’s “Perfect Timing.”

He also explains how one of his greatest struggles, fatherhood, helped make him “more purposeful.” The tumultuous period immediately after his son was born “made me realize that it’s not all about me — it just put extra pressure that I needed.” The video traces the growth in Blxst’s career from his start releasing music while attending Upland High School to working on his next collaborative mixtape with frequent collaborator Bino Rideaux (recently releasing the video for the lead single “Movie“), as well as his upcoming debut full-length album, riding the success of his 2020 EP No Love Lost.

Check out Blxst’s episode of How I Blew Up above.