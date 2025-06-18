Last month, African giant Burna Boy kicked off the rollout for his next album, No Sign Of Weakness, with the Travis Scott collaboration “TaTaTa” after previously sharing “Bundle By Bundle” with Chlöe. Now, with a little under a month left to go until the album drops, Burna announces the dates for the No Sign Of Weakness Tour. Kicking off in November at Red Rocks, the tour will cover 16 cities, and in an innovative update, will feature a 360-degree stage in the middle of the floor.

Ticket presales will begin Tuesday, June 24 from 10 AM until 10 PM local time, with general sale starting Friday, June 27 at 10 AM. You can find more information here.

No Sign Of Weakness is out 7/10 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic. Find more information here. See below for the tour dates.