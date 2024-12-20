Burna Boy is enters a new musical era. As the world awaits No Sign of Weakness, the new album from the self-proclaimed African Giant, his latest Telz-produced single “Bundle By Bundle” aims to assure fans one thing comfortably remains the same — his net worth.

Today (December 20), Burna Boy expanded on that vow in the track’s flashy official video. In the visual, Burna Boy brought his rumored boo, Uproxx cover star Chlöe along for a ride as he blew through a small fraction of his money mountain. Chlöe was romantically linked to Burna recently as they were seen partying in Lagos, but it seems that could have just been another case of fans reading way too much into behind-the-scenes photos — something that’s happening more and more frequently lately.

Throughout the video, snippets of Chlöe and Burna Boy partying it up in Lagos, Nigeria add more fuel to coupledom speculations. However, Burna Boy is sure to drive home another important message. The national pride does not just waste his wealth on frivolous things such as nightlife.

Burna opens the fictitious companies, Bundle Pizza, Bundle Bundle Construction and Bundle Wash-N-Fold to give his funds back to the people. While his delivery uniform reads “Dough is my weakness,” the motto he operates in states “To live for yourself is vanity; to live for others is purpose.”

Watch Burna Boy’s official video for “Bundle By Bundle” above.