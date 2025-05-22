Following 2023’s I Told Them…, Burna Boy is back: Today (May 22), he announced No Sign Of Weakness, a new album. The news is also accompanied by “TaTaTa,” a new single featuring Travis Scott. A video for the track is set to follow tomorrow.

A press release notes the album showcases “Burna Boy’s larger-than-life charisma and unmistakable fusion of global influences with melodic pop sensibility.”

No tracklist has been revealed yet (no album cover either), but some of Burna’s recent post-I Told Them… singles include “Bundle By Bundle” (a collab with Uproxx cover star Chlöe), “Update,” and “Sweet Love.”

Speaking of Chlöe, she and Burna faced some dating rumors late last year, when the two were spotted in Burna’s home of Nigeria. They were seen enjoying Nigerian nightlife together and seemed to be physically comfortable with each other. Ultimately, though, those rumors didn’t amount to much, as “Bundle By Bundle” was released not long after the sighting and their night out was attributed to the two co-workers getting more familiar with each other. “Bundle By Bundle” ended up getting its own video, too.

Listen to “TaTaTa” above.

No Sign Of Weakness is out 7/10 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic. Find more information here.