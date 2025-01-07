Busta Rhymes has been on a weight-loss journey. At one point, the rapper reportedly had a peak weight of 340 pounds, but he appears to have slimmed down significantly since then.

On Instagram yesterday (January 6), Busta shared a shirtless mirror selfie to show off his toned physique. In the caption, he wrote,

THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!! NEVVVVVERRRRR!!! GRAND RISING DON’T BLOCK YOUR BLESSINGS AND BE GREAT PEOPLE!!

“WENT TO THE BATHROOM TO WASH UP, PUT SOME SOAP ON MY FACE AND MY HAND UPON A CUP.

AND SAID A, MIRROR MIRROR IN THE WALL, WHO IS THE TOP CHOICE OF THEM ALL?!

IT WAS A RUBBLE DUBBLE 5 MINUTES IT LASTED, THE MOREOR SAID YOU ARE YOU CONCEITED BASTARD!!”

TMZ claims the rapper has lost 64 pounds since last fall, thanks in part to a dedicated gym regimen and hiring a person chef who travels with him.

In 2023, Busta explained what started him on his fitness journey, saying, “One night I was getting ready to have, make, you know… I was getting ready to have an intimate moment with my ex. I had a breathing issue after the intimate interaction. […] I was having a really difficult time breathing, so I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm. […] When I came back in the room once I got right, I laid back down next to her and she said something to me that really f*cked me up. She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’ She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight. She was like, ‘You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a musclehead, but you, you was slim, you was cut, you had your sh*t right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with.'”