Here Is Busta Rhymes’ ‘Out Of This World’ Tour Setlist

Busta Rhymes has decades of hits and pulls from all of them in his 15-song setlist for Missy Elliott’s Out Of This World tour.

Although Busta was forced to cancel his own Blockbusta tour, he makes a great addition to the lineup of fellow rap pioneer Missy’s tour. He still puts on one hell of a show, as you can see from his setlist. The selections include both his signature hits — “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” “Touch It,” “What’s It Gonna Be?!” — and fan favorite deep cuts like his verses from M.O.P.’s “Ante Up (Remix)” and Lumidee’s “Uh Oooh (Remix).”

You can see the setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

01. “Respect My Conglomerate”

02. “Ante Up (Remix)” (M.O.P. cover)

03. “As I Come Back”

04. “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See”

05. “Make It Clap”

06. “Uh Oooh (Remix)” (Lumidee cover)

07. “Touch It”

08. “I Know What You Want”

09. “What’s It Gonna Be?!”

10. “Master Fard Muhammad”

11. “Look at Me Now” (Chris Brown cover)

12. “All I Do Is Win (Remix)” (DJ Khaled cover)

13. “Don’t Stop Believin'” (Journey cover)

14. “Break Ya Neck”

15. “Outta My Mind”

Missy Elliott Out Of This World 2024 Tour Dates

7/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

7/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

7/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

7/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

7/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/21 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

7/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/25 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

7/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

8/1 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

8/2 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

8/3 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

8/5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/8 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

8/9 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

8/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

8/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena