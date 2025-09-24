Camila Cabello’s “First Man” has become a solid father/daughter dance song pick for weddings, since it sees her singing about the relationship between dads and their little girls. One fan who got married recently chose “First Man” for their big moment, but the day before, she happened to run into Cabello, who decided to turn up at the wedding and sing the song herself.

In a video shared by a relative of the couple, Cabello explained the situation to the gathered friends and family, saying:

“We were at our hotel yesterday, and I run into Kelli and her family, and she was like, ‘Guess what? I’m doing my father/daughter dance to your song ‘First Man.” I got to meet Kelli, I got to meet her family, I got to meet her amazing dad Mike. ‘First Man’ is a really special song to me; It’s a song that I wrote about my dad and about, you know, the moment that I get married — which, I have not been married yet. […] We kind of planned this and it was kind of a little last-minute thing that we put together, and I’m really honored to be a part of this moment for you, Kelli, and I’m happy to be a part of specifically this father/daughter dance moment, because I’m such a daddy’s girl. And I feel like your dad, if you’re lucky, is your first love, is your first hero, and he’s a man that kind of sets the stage for the next man in your life. And I could tell from speaking to you guys yesterday that your dad loves the hell out of you.”

Here’s the video of Cabello singing “First Man.”