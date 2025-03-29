Charli XCX is an unapologetic brat. But, it is Camila Cabello that has been left with sour feelings. Back in July 2024, the “Hot Uptown” singer laughed off fan-fueled tension between her and Charli XCX as a simple marketing ploy.

However, during a recent interview with Dork Magazine, Camila Cabello admitted that at the times comparisons of her song “I Luv It” to Charli XCX’s “I Got It” was hurtful.

“It crushed me,” she said. “I don’t know how other artists do it because the negative stuff really depresses me… It was a very weird, intense time, and I started dissociating, which has only happened very few times in my life.”

She continued: “In the beginning. I was hurt and felt shitty about the reaction, but I feel like I’m open to hearing positive things like that now. I am still processing everything. Even if nobody liked it, I’d still love this record because I only did what felt great to me.”

Ultimately, Cabello has found solace in those who have enjoyed the tine. “But knowing that other people have connected to this music does make me feel understood,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ve had that before. The things I was writing about for this record are more complex, and there is more tension, which doesn’t always lend itself to easily palatable pop. Unless it’s a song like ‘I Luv It’, I guess. I do want to always push myself as a writer, though.”

According to Cabello chat with the Independent during the height of the social media firestorm, Charli XCX did privately reach out to ensure she had not taken issue with Cabello’s record.