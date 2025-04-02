Lil Nas X’s oozes self-assuredness. The “Lean On My Body” rapper’s confidence is often the focal point across his music. But, Lil Nas X isn’t always a ray of aplomb.

During an interview with Paper Magazine, Lil Nas X revealed that his former “He Knows” collaborator Camila Cabello has helped him restore his confidence when it was on a temporary decline.

When asked about his relationship with Cabello, Lil Nas X raved about their affirming friendship.

“We did a great job at uplifting each other and showing each other how we view the situation and how we view each other from outside of ourselves,” he said. “Once you made up your mind: Oh, the world doesn’t see me as something great or feels like I’ve done anything amazing. To hear [affirmation] from somebody who you greatly respect, and you love what they’ve done, it feels great, especially because you can feel like it comes from a genuine place, and not like someone trying to get something from you.”

He continued: “It was fun hanging out with Camila, because that was the beginning of me getting comfortable going out to places. It was just genuine fun. It didn’t feel like work. Camila made me feel so good, she made me feel so great. And that was the beginning of me getting my confidence back. To finally be at this place, where I’m like, Okay, I know who the f*ck I am. I know where I’m going. I don’t care what none of these b*tches say. I didn’t care at first. Why do I care now?”

Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello have gone from casual collaborators to close confidants.