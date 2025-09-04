Over the past couple of weeks, Cardi B has been in court, defending herself from assault accusations. While a jury found her not liable for the $24 million demand from the plaintiff, Cardi’s antics on the stand resulted in a few viral moments that fans on social media couldn’t get enough of.

Never one to let an opportunity slip past her, Cardi found the perfect way to commemorate her court performance: by turning some of fans’ favorite photos from the proceedings into alternate covers for her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?

Cardi revealed the alt cover in a cheeky, low-budget promo on her Instagram. Standing outside barefoot in a Bride Of Chucky T-shirt, Cardi pulled CDs bearing the new covers from her shorts. “Due to popular demand, I got the Am I The Drama? CDs, court edition,” she announced.

She also joked that fans would be supporting “a single mother of three,” wondering “how am I going to live?” if the album flops. Of course, as she pointed out in “Imaginary Playerz,” even her flops are wins.

The photos are of Cardi wearing different colored wigs during her testimony; the wigs caught the world’s attention when the plaintiff’s attorney, apparently unfamiliar with women’s beauty regimens, asked Cardi about all the hair color, length, and style changes.

Her deadpanning, “It’s a wig,” endeared her even more to fans (and probably didn’t help the plaintiff’s case), and now, photos of the different colored wigs adorn the CD that will probably pay off her court fees in the first few hours of availability. Cardi B is a marketing genius.

Am I The Drama? is due on 9/19 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.