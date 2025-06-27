We’ve been waiting for so long and, finally, Cardi B has announced her upcoming second album, Am I The Drama?. This is the follow-up to her classic, Grammy-winning 2018 debut, Invasion Of Privacy. To say the pressure is on for Ms. Belcalis to evade the sophomore jinx can’t be stated loudly enough. Every song from Invasion is certified platinum or higher. That’s right, all 13 songs. She’s the first female to achieve this feat.

Although we haven’t been blessed with a full body of work in recent times, Cardi has stayed active in her septennial era and continued to release music to varying levels of achievement and acceptance. Two records in particular really resonated with the general public and her insanely loyal fan base. In fact, much to the chagrin of social media music detractors, Cardi has decided that these older tunes will also be included on Drama, whether you like it or not, tweeting recently:

“This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want! These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!”

Good call, Bardi.

To take it further, I think the post-Invasion Cardi output has been gravely underappreciated. The following is a collection of a few of her infectious standalone singles and some of her scene-stealing guest appearances. Here are my seven favorite Cardi songs since she first shook up the rap world.