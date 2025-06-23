Cardi B Wonders ‘Am I The Drama?’ On Her Long-Awaited Second Album

Cue the Michael Scott memes — it’s happening! Cardi B has at last announced the release date of the follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion Of Privacy. After years of delays, false starts, and outright stage fright, the Bronx bombshell is back “Outside” on September 19th with Am I The Drama?, her first album in seven years. Cardi teased the announcement on Sunday (June 22), warning fans that “Time’s Up,” just after the release of the first (official) single, “Outside.” She followed up today with the release date and cover art, which features Cardi in a red bodysuit with a massive raven perched on her shoe.

AM I THE DRAMA? 🐦‍⬛ My new album is out September 19th! Preorder NOW at https://t.co/0U5tXAGZes pic.twitter.com/fmtozDoyVj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 23, 2025

The road to Cardi’s sophomore album has been long and winding; she previously promised a release in 2022 after giving a status update back in 2020. Fans thought she would begin the rollout with “Bongos” back in 2023, but then, she delayed the album again. She gave a release window last year, but withdrew it a couple of months later, revealing that she was pregnant with her third child in August — just weeks before giving birth.

Along the way, she shared a slew of reasons for the delay, from insecurity about the project’s potential reception to her featured artists taking too long to turn in their contributions. Certainly, there’s a lot riding on this release; Invasion Of Privacy was a culture shifting debut, opening the door for a wave of successful female rappers to follow in her footsteps, including Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and more. We’ll finally get to find out what kind of impact its follow-up will have in just three months.

Am I The Drama? is due on 9/19 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.