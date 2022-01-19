In the wake of the recent building fire that killed 17 people in the Bronx, New York, noted Bronx native Cardi B wants to help out by covering funeral costs for the victims. Cardi told TMZ, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

She also said, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.” Cardi will partner with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to ensure that families’ wishes are met and the full costs are covered.

Cardi has become noted for her acts of charity in recent years, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic when she donated 20,000 meal supplements to New York medical workers and gave away $1,000,000 in partnership with Fashion Nova to families in need.

She isn’t the only Bronx rapper stepping up, either. Last week, Fat Joe started a relief fund for the residents of the building, garnering contributions from longtime friends and collaborators like Jay-Z and DJ Khaled. “I need all my people world wide to come together for the families devastated by the fire in the Bronx,” he wrote. “I’m donating and I’m asking everyone that has a Heart to donate. these people are mostly immigrants that have no where to go they lost everything. it’s 10 degrees in the Bronx today!”