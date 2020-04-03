Cardi B showed her appreciation for New York City’s medical workers and first responders during the ongoing coronavirus crisis with a donation of meal supplements to help them through their long, strenuous shifts. According to TMZ, Cardi donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN — a plant-based meal supplement drink — to New York hospitals for their medical staff and ambulance crews, who sometimes don’t get a chance to eat.

The drinks are vegan and said to exclude dairy, egg, gluten, fish, peanuts, and soy. Cardi is just the latest hip-hop star to make a donation, as Lizzo donated lunch to hospital workers around the nation earlier this week, Kanye West donated to charities in Los Angeles helping to feed the elderly, DJ Khaled donated over 10,000 protective masks to healthcare workers, and G-Eazy is providing free meals for Bay Area kids affected by school closures. Cardi also volunteered the proceeds from the viral EDM single sampling her first coronavirus rant on Instagram to charity.

Cardi has been at the epicenter of hip-hop’s engagement with COVID-19 concerns, with her videos on the subject dominating Instagram’s top ten most-watched videos last month. She’s pondered conspiracy theories, battled xenophobia, and showed off all the weird ways she’s handled quarantine boredom.

