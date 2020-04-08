Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1 Million To Families In Need

Cardi B continues to commit to coronavirus relief throughout the ongoing epidemic. The “Press” rapper’s latest philanthropic endeavor finds her teaming up with one of her biggest business partners, Fashion Nova, to give away $1 million to families in need. Cardi and Fashion Nova will give away $1,000 every hour until they hit the target total. Those who want to enter the giveaway can do so at fashionnova.com. Cardi and Fashion Nova’s previous partnership, a line of clothing designed by the rapper herself, made $1 million in its first day of availability before selling out completely.

Previous to the giveaway with Fashion Nova, Cardi donated 20,000 meal supplements to New York hospital workers to ensure they get proper nutrients despite being sometimes being so busy that they can’t eat during their shifts. Before that, Cardi promised to donate the proceeds from her viral “Coronavirus” single to charity after a DJ remixed her original Instagram rant addressing the outbreak.

Cardi’s rant is just one of Instagram’s top ten videos for the month of March, of which Cardi content comprises half. In another video, she joked about the disparity in testing between celebrities and everyday people, while in another she clarified her reasoning for the previous video. She also took a stand for Asian people against the xenophobia that has risen in the wake of the virus’ spread.

