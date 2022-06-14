Old habits die hard, they say. Last night, Cardi B took to Twitter to reminisce about her former days as a stripper, prior to her explosive launch as a rapper. As many of her fans know, part of Cardi’s rise to fame was sharing videos and images on Instagram and Vine, posing with cash following nights of stripping.

While she mostly raps and occasionally acts these days, Cardi still recalls her days as a stripper fondly. So much so, she still possesses some of the skills she acquired while at the clubs.

“Every time I go to a strip club I start calculating in my head how much I would of made that night if I was still stripping,” she tweeted. “I don’t know why ….I just automatically do that.”

Last year, Cardi spoke to Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine about her stripping past and how it helped her find power.

“I felt on top of the world,” said Cardi. “I felt so untouchable and so sexy, because there were rappers that all these girls lust over who would come to the strip club and request me to go to their section.”

