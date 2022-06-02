Whether it’s a Snapchat filter, a drawing from a caricature artist, or a customized video game avatar, it’s always fun to see a rendering of yourself that presents you in a different light. Cardi B got a taste of that earlier this week when she shared a photo of dolls that look a great deal like herself and Offset.

In the three photos, the Offset doll lovingly embraces the Cardi figure from behind. Both are decked out in teeny-tiny jewelry, while Cardi wears a pink bikini and Offset has a sleeveless, all-white look. Cardi captioned the post, “Okay then ….MOOD [crying-laughing emoji].”

Speaking of dolls, Cardi B actually once had some big plans of her own on that front. Back in March 2021, she visited Today to announce she was working on a doll that looked like her and hoped to expand the project to include other artists, too, with the end goal being better representation in the doll space for people with different looks. By the end of the year, though, it was reported that the entire line had been canceled due to manufacturing and shipping delays caused by COVID-19, as well as quality concerns.

