Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement for her Billboard chart-topping Christmas hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” A singer named Andy Stone is claiming that he wrote a song of the same title and is now seeking $20 million in damages from Carey.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Stone is claiming that he recorded his song back in 1989, five years before Carey’s song was released. He also said that his song received a good amount of airplay in 1993 and cracked the Billboard charts. He says he also filmed a music video for the song.

There’s no denying the impact Carey’s song has had more than 27 years after its release. While the song has held up as a Christmastime classic over the course of nearly three decades, the song surprisingly didn’t reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 until 2019, 25 years after its official release. Each year after that, the song went No. 1 again, making it the first song in history to go No. 1 in four separate years.

Last year, Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was certified diamond by the RIAA, selling over 10 million units. The song also pulled in over 1 billion streams on Spotify.