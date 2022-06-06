In a world where negativity grows at an exponential rate in various areas, it is always refreshing to revel in life’s most tender moments, especially the celebration of new life. Cardi B and Offset had their second child Wave Set Cephus nine months ago, and yesterday (June 5) the Bronx rapper shared some cute photos of her son. The pictures show Wave smiling while sporting a beanie with some heavy bling around his neck and in his ears, revealing his lush curls to the world, and simply staring innocently into the camera.

Wave, born in September, is the younger sibling to now three-year-old Kulture. Cardi first shared Wave’s name and a picture of his face back in April with an Instagram post before Offset took it a step further and revealed their Essence cover featuring all of his children, as the “Straightenin” rapper had three others prior to marrying and conceiving with Cardi B. Though they have had their marital troubles over the years, it is nice to see the couple happy and flourishing alongside their lovely family.

Check out Cardi B’s Instagram post of young Wave Set Cephus and the Essence magazine cover above.

