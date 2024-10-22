In September, Metro Boomin — who was recently involved in arguably the biggest pop-cultural event of the year — bemoaned “stan culture” making everything “weird” in music. “The internet just makes it a little too wild now,” he said during a Forbes panel addressing his role in the Drake/Kendrick Lamar battle.

Social media stans have certainly done that in the ongoing cold war between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. While the two rappers have more or less ceased open hostilities, their fans keep overstepping boundaries in their efforts to harass and annoy one or the other. Most recently, it seems, Barbz “pranked” Cardi B with a call to Child Protective Services, and she’s steaming mad about it.

During an Instagram Live stream fans recorded and shared on Twitter, Cardi vented her disgust over the prank, which prompted a visit from CPS, who told her an anonymous caller claimed her three children were being abused. “Are you f*cking dumb?” she asked. “This is when the pranks start getting too far… You assholes think the sh*t is funny, and it’s not funny.”

She went on to explain that as the only person of color in her neighborhood, this comprises a greater risk than just irritating a rival pop star — as we’ve seen repeatedly over the years, police aren’t exactly best known for “asking questions first, shooting later.” Cardi threatened legal action against all parties involved, including hiring a private investigator to determine who made the call. As she denied ever hitting her kids, she issued one final warning in the clip shared to Twitter: “Don’t ever in your life play with my kids,” she said.