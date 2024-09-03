Cardi B recently shared maternity photos and an ultrasound of her unborn baby. The ultrasound sparked some funny names, while the maternity pics generated controversy.

Some people noticed that the photos, which were shot in a graffiti-covered alley, featured the word “pedophile” painted on a wall in the background. As HipHopDX notes, the Nicki Minaj fans interpreted this as a shot at Nicki, since her husband and brother have both been charged with sexual assault on a minor. Cardi insists it was simply an accident, though.

She wrote in a tweet, “First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere.. this was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked. Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as ‘aha’ moment…Second I’m ALWAYS with the sh*ts but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”

A user responded, “I hate that ya let people get away wit doing weird shi just because they claim they were ‘unaware’ like n**** you’re a whole celebrity with a team this is a bs ass excuse ngl.” Cardi replied, “A team?? Btch my makeup artist touched up the picture because we didn’t have time for all that, it says the date and time nobody was paying attention to the graffiti… second if I wanted to be petty I would’ve posted a lot of memes last week.. I KEEP TELLIN YALL TO LEAVE ME THE FUK ALONE !! If I’m saying I’m not on that time DONT MAKE ME GET ON THAT TIME. Unrist yourself!!”