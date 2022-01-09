Cardi B and rapper Cuban Doll haven’t seen eye-to-eye in recent years. Another example of their beef came on Saturday after the two rappers exchanged words on Twitter. It started after a Nicki Minaj fan account posted a screenshot from Cuban Doll’s Instagram Story which depicted Doll in a leopard print outfit for an upcoming music video. The image was placed next to one of Minaj in a leopard wig, suggesting that Cuban had been inspired by Minaj. A Cardi B fan account then shared an old video of Cardi showing love to Cuban. This is when Cardi herself jumped into the conversation.

.@CubanDaSavage posted @NICKIMINAJ as one of her inspirations for her new Music Video look. 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/o9ECLtcc6J — 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗕 𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗠 (@BarbRoom) January 8, 2022

Girl Sdfu !!!!! We never had a problem you dry tweeted that shit bout me … me & you ain’t been cool offset was tryna fuck me . — CUBAN DOLL (@CubanDaSavage) January 8, 2022

Since * — CUBAN DOLL (@CubanDaSavage) January 8, 2022

“Ask me why they hate me … THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” Cardi replied in a now-deleted tweet. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

Cuban issued a quick response which launched the rappers into a full-on Twitter beef. “Girl Sdfu !!!!! We never had a problem you dry tweeted that sh*t bout me,” Cuban tweeted. “Me & you ain’t been cool offset was tryna fuck me.” In an additional tweet, which she later deleted, Cuban added, “Don’t play victim… THATS WHAT WE NOT FINNA DO.”

Cardi countered Cuban’s victim claims and said she was the one that started the war of words. Cardi shared screenshots of tweets from Cuban that seemed to throw shots at Cardi’s past marital issues with Offset.

“I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me. That’s next level OD DISRESPECT,” Cuban wrote in the now-deleted post. She also added, “I could never be inspired by someone I don’t listen to. Simple stop trying to force that on me.” Cardi shared the screenshots and wrote, “You started this whole sh*t wit those two NOW DELETED tweets being shady about the inspiration and then my husband. Now that I respond I’m wrong?” After Cuban called Cardi a “bully” and claimed she was getting attacked over her leopard outfit, Cardi issued another response to set the record straight.

You can’t get mad I said I don’t listen to your music !? Bitch it’s been years the husband tweet was not bout u ! It’s just got that’s made u mad girl bye your werid — CUBAN DOLL (@CubanDaSavage) January 8, 2022

“It was never about clothes I never shaded you,” she wrote. “You put these two tweets up and then deleted them and now you talking about I bullied you ?” Cuban defended her tweets and said they were not about Cardi and Offset, but also noted that she does not feel inspired by Cardi. “You can’t get mad I said I don’t listen to your music !?” Cuban wrote. “B*tch it’s been years the husband tweet was not bout u ! It’s just got that’s made u mad girl bye your werid.”