Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Is Set To Return To VH1 In April

Nick Cannon has more lives than a cat — and just about as many jobs as that. One of those jobs seemed threatened last year when the multihyphenate rapper-actor-tv-host made some comments on his podcast that were perceived as anti-Semitic, prompting ViacomCBS to sever ties with him. That left the future of his trademark show, Wild ‘N Out, in doubt as not was he on the outs with the owners of MTV and VH1, but production on the show was also shut down due to the pandemic.

However, it appears that his efforts to make amends have not gone unnoticed as a new promo teases the show’s return in April. According to Deadline, the new episodes were filmed before the coronavirus outbreak here in the States and will constitute the second half of the 15th (!) season of the popular improv comedy show. Guests set to appear include rappers 24kGolden, Ambjaay, Cuban Doll, Da Brat, MC Lyte, OMB Peezy, and Rapsody, along with Cannon’s show-hosting brethren Big Tigger, Donnell Rawlings, and Trinidad James. The Black Ink Crew: Compton cast will also appear, as will YouTuber-turned-R&B star Queen Najia.

The show will return on VH1 after Diddy hoped to bring Nick and his most popular creation to Revolt TV. The new episodes will air April 6 at 8 pm ET. You can watch the promo above.