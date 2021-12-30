Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her former business manager Angela Kukawski who was found death after a suspected homicide. According to Billboard, Kukawski, who was based in Los Angeles and previously had Kanye West, Offset, the Tupac estate, and the Kardashian family as clients, was reported missing exactly a week ago on December 22. A day later, Los Angeles and Simi Valley police officers found her body inside of her car.

Nicki Minaj sympathizes with the family of her business manager Angela Kukawski who passed away 🙏🏽💔. pic.twitter.com/I4zCTGNcjR — Pop Base (@nmpopbase) December 30, 2021

Her death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department through a press release that was issued on Wednesday. Kukawski’s death was also ruled a homicide by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was 55 years old at the time of her death. In her message to Kukawski, who worked for Boulevard Management in Woodlands Hills, Minaj called her former business manager the “hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know.” She added, “You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace.”

Kukawski’s boyfriend Jason Baker, 49, was arrested on the suspicion of murder according to Los Angeles police. Investigators believe that Baker killed Kukawski inside her Sherman Oaks home and moved her body into her car, which he later drove to Simi Valley before exiting the vehicle and fleeing. LAPD says Baker was booked into Van Nuys Jail and murder charges were later filed against him by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

You can view Nicki Minaj’s message in the post above.