It’s always great to see artists show each other love on social media. A recent example came on Wednesday when Chloe Bailey shared some striking photos of herself. The singer was dressed in thigh-high boots, elbow-length gloves, and a revealing top and bottom. The photos received great reactions from those on social media. That included Cardi B, who shared quite the response on Twitter.

My pussy got hard https://t.co/pelmMjUEma — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2022

“My p*ssy got hard,” Cardi wrote in a quote retweet of Chloe’s pictures. It makes for one of the better reactions to the photos, and Chloe was a fan of the love Cardi showed her. “This for you,” Chloe replied with a group of emojis.

It’s not the first time in recent months that Cardi has openly shown support for Chloe. Last May, Cardi sent a heartwarming message to Chloe after viewing the singer’s cover of “Be Careful,” from her 2018 album Invasion Of Privacy. “This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard,” Cardi wrote in a tweet. “You see this how I thought I sounded on the track.”

You can view Chloe’s photos and Cardi’s response above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.