Another day, another Cardi B post promoting her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?. In the process of promoting the album, she’s shown she’s willing to get back to basics, pulling out all the stops as she jokes about being a working single mother and fearing “going back to the strip club.” After promoting a series of alternate covers for CD versions of the album, Cardi has employed yet another old-school method: The ever reliable in-store meet-and-greet.
In her latest Instagram video, Cardi quips: “Hear ye, hear ye! Due to the ‘Imaginary Playerz‘ music video, Atlantic Records has done some deductions to my album’s budget!” After pulling out a humorously labeled envelope and revealing her new budget is “$50,” she announces she has to “go on the road and sell these CDs and vinyl myself.” Therefore, next week, starting Friday, she might be coming to a city near you. She reveals the locations, which include New York, Atlanta, Houston, and more. You can find more info here and see below for the full list of stores.
Cardi B In-Store Meet-and-Greets
9/19 — Long Island, NY @ Looney Tunes
9/20 — Easton, PA @ Spin Me Round
9/21 — New York, NY @ TBA
9/22 — Atlanta, GA @ DBS Sounds
9/23 — Houston, TX @ TBA
9/25 — Long Beach, CA @ Fingerprints