Another day, another Cardi B post promoting her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?. In the process of promoting the album, she’s shown she’s willing to get back to basics, pulling out all the stops as she jokes about being a working single mother and fearing “going back to the strip club.” After promoting a series of alternate covers for CD versions of the album, Cardi has employed yet another old-school method: The ever reliable in-store meet-and-greet.

In her latest Instagram video, Cardi quips: “Hear ye, hear ye! Due to the ‘Imaginary Playerz‘ music video, Atlantic Records has done some deductions to my album’s budget!” After pulling out a humorously labeled envelope and revealing her new budget is “$50,” she announces she has to “go on the road and sell these CDs and vinyl myself.” Therefore, next week, starting Friday, she might be coming to a city near you. She reveals the locations, which include New York, Atlanta, Houston, and more. You can find more info here and see below for the full list of stores.