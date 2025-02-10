Drake and Kendrick Lamar weren’t the only two celebrities with beef going into last night’s Super Bowl game — nor the only ones leaving with less love after it. It’s no secret that Cardi B does not like Donald Trump; his rhetoric and policies have always rankled the outspoken rapper, and while Trump isn’t often asked about her, it seems likely he’d call her something along the lines of a “nasty woman” (one of his favorite insults).

However, in an Instagram Live stream, Cardi declared, “Now I like him lesser,” after dealing with Trump’s Secret Service detail on entry to left her pricey high heel damaged. While doing a mukbang-style stream (basically, eating various foods and chatting with fans), Cardi said, “I was too f*cking mad today because, you know, Donald Trump… He was at the Super Bowl today, and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that motherf*cker. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf*ckin’ stadium.”

After having her sister bring her the shoe in question (a spiked Christian Louboutin pump), she showed it off, saying, “Look how f*cked up my shoe is. This shoe cost me three bands. All ‘cause of Trump. Now I like him lesser. Now I like him lesser because you didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F*cking up my shoe.”

He does have a way back into her good graces (theoretically, we doubt he’s all that interested). “Bring my uncle back because my uncle got deported,” she said. Considering his immigration plans (which are somehow at odds with his top advisor’s labor plans), this is one feud that’s almost sure to continue.