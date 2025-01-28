Long before Cardi B’s provocative music caused a stir within the industry, her viral posts online did the same. Today (January 27), the “Enough (Miami)” rapper shared yet another pot-stirring post.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B revealed to fans that she treated herself to another body modification. But instead of going under the knife, Cardi B went to get a new piercing in her intergluteal cleft (more commonly referred to as the butt crack).

“Soooo, I got my butt crack pierced 🤭,” she wrote.

Users online quickly chimed expressing confusion as to how it was possible. Others were creeped out by the declaration.

“How does that work? Asking for a friend,” wrote one user.

“Why are you telling us,” penned another.

However, many begged Cardi to share a photo of the piercing to satisfy their curiosity, which without hesitation she did (view it here).

“LMAO, no way!! Post a pic,” added one user.

Cardi B is no stranger to body art. Across Instagram, she often displays her tattoos, one continuous piece spans her back, butt, and thigh. She’s also been open about her older piercings, which include a multiple tongue piercings, an upper lip piercing, cheek piercing, and abdomen piercing.