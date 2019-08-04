Getty Image

The nation is mourning the innocent victims of two mass shootings this weekend. A gunman in El Paso, Texas killed 20 people in a Walmart while another gunman simultaneously killed at least nine in Dayton, Ohio. President Trump took to Twitter in his usual fashion to condemn the events and send “heartfelt thoughts and prayers.” But many think Trump’s response wasn’t enough. Rihanna, Cardi B, and John Legend voiced their opinions and offered condolences in response to the president’s tweets.

In one tweet, Trump said the “shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice.” Rihanna quoted the tweet and added her own two cents.

“Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a visa! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists in America! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! Nobody!”

Cardi B has also been vocal about Trump’s response to national tragedies. The “Press” rapper responded to Trump’s tweet giving updates about the Dayton shooting. “We have enough information already!” she started. “Both of the shooters are white supremacist terrorist with intentions to kill minorities. Law enforcement took rapid action but what are you going to do to control some of your racist supporters”

We have enough information already!Both of the shooters are white supremacist terrorist with intentions to kill minority’s .Law enforcement took rapid action but what are YOU going to do to control some of your RACIST SUPPORTERS? https://t.co/P4iYAJa34L — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2019

John Legend also offered his condolences to the victims of recent shootings. “My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton,” he said.

My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

President Trump has ordered flags to fly at half mast in remembrance of the victims of both shootings.