There’s A Rumor That Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Want To Remake A Cult-Classic Halle Berry Movie And Cardi Addressed It

The 1997 Halle Berry-starring movie B.A.P.S. has a bit of a complicated legacy, in that it was critically panned upon release but has since become a memorable cult classic. Apparently, there has been talk of a remake, and in a recent interview with Slashfilm, director Robert Townsend said that “everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B” has asked for his blessing to remake the film.

Cardi has put a stop to that rumor, though. In a tweet shared earlier today (March 9), Cardi quote-tweeted a post dismissing the rumor and added, “I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ? …kiss kiss.”

In a 2021 interview, Berry reflected on the film’s main characters, Denise “Nisi” and Tamika “Mickey,” saying, “I knew it at the time that they would be beloved, you know? […] It was a real depiction of us in a really beautiful way and it takes one to be one, to know one, to understand it really, you know what I mean? […] I get so much more love for Boomerang and B.A.P.S. now than I ever did at the time.”

