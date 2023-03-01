One Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Most Controversial Projects Was A Clue On ‘Jeopardy!’

Megan Thee Stallion may have been laying low since testifying at Tory Lanez’s assault trial, but when you’re Jeopardy! famous, you’re never far from the public’s memory. One of the Houston rapper’s most controversial projects was a clue on last night’s episode of the popular quiz show, as noted by the reporter who kept the public informed throughout the trial, Meghann Cuniff — aka Meghann Thee Reporter, as fans fondly dubbed her for her coverage.

“I try not to think about work when I watch @Jeopardy,” she explained on Twitter. “I didn’t succeed tonight.” The clue in question referenced Megan’s 2021 project, for which she went to court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. “Her 2021 album Something for Thee Hotties is a compilation of her freestyles and some previously unreleased songs.”

I try not to think about work when I watch @Jeopardy. I didn’t succeed tonight. “Her 2021 album “Something for Thee Hotties” is a compilation of her freestyles and some previously unreleased songs.”@theestallion #MeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/VWvV5hwYJ2 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) March 1, 2023

That’s a characterization of the project that 1501 may take issue with. After Megan sued to have a. court declare Something For Thee Hottie an album rather than a mixtape under the terms of her contract, 1501 countersued, arguing that because it was a compilation of freestyles, it didn’t meet the eligibility standard.

The album/tape, which is 45 minutes long only constitutes 29 minutes of “original” material according to 1501, meaning Megan would still have one more album on her contract term after Traumazine, which she wants to count as her final album. The contentious debate continues but at least 1501 founder Carl Crawford has vowed to make it a more agreeable in future by no longer discussing it on social media.

However that turns out, perhaps Meg will find comfort in knowing that even with her taking a break from the spotlight, she’s never far from fans’ thoughts.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.