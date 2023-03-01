Cardi B And Offset’s McDonald’s Meal Was A Club’s Event Theme And She’s, Well, Lovin’ It

Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s meal is as big a hit as the duo’s musical collaborations. Whatever your judgment of the meal’s quality, there’s no denying that it’s selling like gangbusters along with the cutesy merch that accompanied it. Meanwhile, even strip clubs are getting in on the meal’s popularity; one apparently hosted a themed event with staff dressed up in signature red and yellow outfits with Cardi & Offset signage.

Cardi shared some photos from the event on Twitter, writing, “This is sooo dope !!!!! A club did a Cardi & Offset meal theme ….Why I ain’t thought about this?! I love this ….I love cheeseburgers and bad bitches.”

This is sooo dope !!!!! A club did a Cardi & Offset meal theme ….Why I ain’t thought about this?! I love this ….I love cheese burgers and bad bitches ❤️💛💛🎁 pic.twitter.com/pzsCR5Spcs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 1, 2023

While things are going great on the business side of Cardi’s life, she’s found the bright side of one of her personal setbacks. Ordered to complete community service in lieu of jail time for her late 2018 strip club brawl, Cardi said that it’s “the best thing that has happened to me.” She described the service as “almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.