Sometimes, is can be hard to tell what exactly the internet is talking about at any given moment. There is always some Main Character on Twitter or Instagram who posts something silly, then everyone dunks on them for the next 24-48 hours before the world moves on. It’s the circle of life! But sometimes, a misunderstanding can escalate the situation. For example, many people on Twitter are under the impression that Halle Berry, a 56-year-old actress, and Halle Bailey, a 22-year-old singer/actress are the same person. They are not.

Listen, reading can be difficult. But it can also be very important if you don’t wish for people to make a little fun of you on the internet! One Twitter user attempted to hate on Berry for being cast in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action movie… though one problem is that she is not in the movie. The role went to Bailey, and Disney revealed the movie’s first look over the weekend.

“Halle Berry is nearly 60 playing the role of a 16 year old girl. This is what happens when you upset a fandom.” The account tweeted, along with a screenshot showing they “disliked” the teaser trailer. Berry responded to the tweet with a meme, though the original tweet has since been deleted. But, since this is 2022, everything is immortalized on PopCrave.

Halle Berry reacts to tweet confusing her with Halle Bailey in the live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ pic.twitter.com/hi7EGopq09 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2022

This will likely keep happening if people keep jumping to conclusions and blast off choice words on the internet. You live and learn!