Cardi B turned many heads at Monday’s Met Gala. She donned not one, not two, but three outfits throughout the event, each one extravagant and attention-grabbing.

In a new behind-the-scenes video with Vogue, the rapper talked about getting ready for the important evening and shared details about her iconic ensembles. “My inspirations for this look, it’s just Chanel and Karl. It’s a little mix, because if you see the top, it’s giving the infamous Karl suits with the tie, the white collar. Almost like his suit, but not really,” she said. “At the bottom, if you see the skirt it has the camellias, which is the flower. So yeah, it’s just a little bit of everything. It’s representing the house of Chanel and Karl. Karl is so infamous for his gray hair.”

“Every single time that I got to the Met, it’s fun of course,” she continued. “After my first time going to the Met, I always get anxiety. And the anxieties just grow and grow and grow.” She added, “Maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last, and it’s so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening.”

Watch the video above.

