Here Are The Best Music Looks Of The 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala red carpet is underway, and as usual, the annual event’s guestlist boasts a who’s-who of the music world. Recording artists who’ve attended in the past include Billie Eilish, who joked last year that her favorite part of attending is “judging” everyone’s looks, Cardi B, who often steals the show, even when she isn’t even trying to, Phoebe Bridger, whose 2022 look dropped jaws, even if it wasn’t what fans thought, Nicki Minaj, and Lizzo, who played a one-of-a-kind, $55,000 flute on the red carpet.
This year’s theme is intended to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. Lagerfeld was a vaunted — and controversial — figure in the fashion world, known for guiding the creative directions of fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi and for wearing the kind of collars that would make Joe Pesci’s character in Goodfellas jealous. With fans already looking forward to seeing how their favorite stars choose to interpret the theme and reflecting back on prior looks running the gamut of everything from camp to religious irreverence, excitement on social media is high.
You can follow along with on Vogue‘s live stream and check out the best music looks, which we’ll be highlighting, here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jzlD14dXaZ
— The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) May 1, 2023
Rita Ora
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi on their way to the #MetGala.pic.twitter.com/uTX2k28MjF
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 1, 2023
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers on her way to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/aCXZTlgB5M
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 1, 2023
David Byrne
— v (@ViralMaterialz) May 1, 2023
Ice Spice
Ice Spice attends #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/SgNeFPu35q
— ColorBloc Magazine (@ColorBlocMag) May 1, 2023
Halle Bailey
LINDA! @HalleBailey no #METGala. pic.twitter.com/7KClT5q1FH
— Chloe x Halle Online (@cxhonline) May 1, 2023
Doja Cat
Doja Cat at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pzLpxqsUoD
— The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) May 1, 2023
Kim Petras
Kim Petras at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3CzBf5m9SF
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
Billie Eilish
Billie looking INCREDIBLE on the #MetGala red carpet in New York City tonight! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/5A920gPfpS
— Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) May 1, 2023
Lizzo
Lizzo at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Z2eF0iBZYd
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Vd9hleyIz9
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
Yung Miami
Yung Miami at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/q2l1pgfSBN
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
Cardi B
— v (@ViralMaterialz) May 2, 2023
Rihanna
Rihanna reveals full #MetGala outfit.
(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/8fnRYaAa23
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023