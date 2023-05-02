We all know how fond recording artists are of their costume changes. Over the course of a single concert, someone like Taylor Swift can wear upwards of eight different outfits onstage, with the current record held by Reba McIntyre with 15. But apparently, this isn’t confined just to their performances, as Cardi B proved at last night’s Met Gala.

Cardi, who is one of the event’s standout attendees on a yearly basis at this point, went all-out this year, paying tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld with not one, not two, but three different outfits throughout the evening. These looks included a pink-and-black skirt suit with an oversized houndstooth print and a platinum wig (an updated, mid-century housewife kind of look), a crepe mermaid gown with a Vegas showgirl flourish, and her carpet look, a midnight black ball gown with massive vinyl roses and Lagerfeld’s signature crisp white collars.

cardi b is one of the ultimate fashion girlies in the game rn pic.twitter.com/qHVnnYJTAH — DIDU (@muglare) May 2, 2023

Other artists whose ensembles grabbed fans’ attention included Rihanna, who received a special dispensation from Anna Wintour to show up late, Lil Nas X, who was nearly naked and bedazzled to the gawds, and Doja Cat, who went as an actual cat, finally achieving her final form. Diddy, Lizzo, and the UK’s West African Brotherhood of Burna Boy, Skepta, and Stormzy also turned heads.

