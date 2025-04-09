It is put up or shut up time for Cardi B. While the Grammy Award-winning rapper has or even revered guest verses on Latto’s “Put It On The Floor Again” and GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” a well as “Wanna Be Remix” fans are loosing patience waiting for Cardi B’s sophomore album.

So, to restore her fans’ support Cardi B has been breadcrumbing her future plans. Yesterday (April 7), Cardi B hinted at live performance plans. After an account on X (formerly Twitter) provided an update regarding the “Bongos” rapper’s net worth she dropped the nugget of information.

“And when that tour hits …..💸💸💸,” she wrote.

Cardi B did not divulge any further information about the forthcoming tour. However, an exchange with one fan seemed to confirm a timeframe for the shows.

“DON’T F*CKING PLAY LIKE THIS RIGHT NOW… I put this on my manifestation concert list,” wrote a fan referring to a wishlist for 2025 live shows.

Cardi B replied: “Oooommgggg I love you… I’m doing treadmill work just so I can be the best I can be.”

This interaction combined with Cardi B’s past remarks on Twitter Spaces that the body of work would drop before the weather breaks (around fall/winter), supporters are prepared to gather their coins for a potential summer run of performances. REVOLVE Festival 2025 attendees could get the first taste of Cardi B’s tour prep during Coachella’s Weekend 1.