If you’re not clear where Cardi B stands politically, let her be the first to tell you that she will “never” become a Republican.

In response to a clip of Cardi previewing a new song, an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote yesterday (July 1), “she may have betrayed our country and turned Republican but at least she found a nice tune.” Cardi replied, “I will never turn republican lol.”

The user’s comment was presumably referencing Cardi recently distancing herself from Joe Biden. In a Rolling Stone feature shared in May, Cardi confirmed she doesn’t intend to vote in the upcoming election, saying of Biden and Donald Trump, “I don’t f*ck with both of y’all n****s.”

Cardi also said, “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f*cking thing.” She added later, “[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through sh*t for a very long time. There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [US] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”