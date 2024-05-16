Back in 2020, Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden as part of his presidential campaign. Since then, she has soured on the now-President.

Cardi is the subject of a new Rolling Stone feature shared today (May 16). In it, she’s blunt about her feelings towards both Biden and Donald Trump: “I don’t f*ck with both of y’all n****s,” she said as confirmation that she doesn’t plan to vote at all in the upcoming election.

The piece goes on to note, “Before, she had seen Trump as a dire threat, but under Biden, she’s felt ‘layers and layers of disappointment’ from what she sees as domestic and foreign mismanagement. The cost of living is too high, wages are too low, and too little is being done about it, she says.” Cardi added, “I feel like people got betrayed.”

Cardi also said, “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f*cking thing.” She later added, “[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through sh*t for a very long time. There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [US] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

