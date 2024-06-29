Cardi B 2024 BET Experience Concert Series
Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Slammed The ‘P*ssy Ass’ Production Team Of BET Experience 2024 After Her Set Was Riddled With Technical Issues

As the kids say, Cardi B is back outside. The “Enough (Miami)” rapper is positioning herself to release her long-awaited sophomore album.

Yesterday (June 28) Cardi put her best foot forward during the BET Experience 2024 concert series. Unfortunately, in Cardi’s eyes, the set didn’t have the bang she wanted. So, during the show, she took a moment to slam the production team in charge of her stage effects.

“Production, y’all messing up my pyros,” she said. “Y’all messing up my music. F*ck am I paying y’all p*ssy ass n****s for? What am I paying y’all for?”

While many fans jumped to the defensive, others, including YouTuber Milagro Gramz, weren’t fond of her comments. “I understand that people have families to feed, but I wished we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment/at all,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Cardi immediately clapped back. “Girl shut up,” she wrote. “When you do a show you don’t pay after, you pay before. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day, that money is not returnable… don’t half ass my show because you comfortable when I definitely don’t half ass when it comes to paying.”

The two went on to get in a heated exchange over resurfaced commentary from the YouTuber. View the exchange below.

Cardi B closed out by doubling down on her onstage remark after a supporter backed her. Read her detailed about of the technical issues below.

Thank you for understanding. Let me tell you about yesterday! I spent $100k on pyro, that we couldn’t use because the production team failed to have the fire marshall go over safety with my team which is so simple to do. Spent days in rehearsal learning choreography just for them to have the wrong mix, and we had to swap it out. Booked four fans so they could be turned on during ‘Bartier Cardi’ and that never happened. You wanna know why? Because they didn’t bother to show up to rehearsal while hundred thousands of dollars was put into this show. Don’t play with my money in this economy, honey.

The 2024 BET Awards are scheduled for June 30. Hopefully by then, the production team has ironed out any technical hiccups for the other acts.

