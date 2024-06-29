As the kids say, Cardi B is back outside. The “Enough (Miami)” rapper is positioning herself to release her long-awaited sophomore album.

Yesterday (June 28) Cardi put her best foot forward during the BET Experience 2024 concert series. Unfortunately, in Cardi’s eyes, the set didn’t have the bang she wanted. So, during the show, she took a moment to slam the production team in charge of her stage effects.

“Production, y’all messing up my pyros,” she said. “Y’all messing up my music. F*ck am I paying y’all p*ssy ass n****s for? What am I paying y’all for?”

While many fans jumped to the defensive, others, including YouTuber Milagro Gramz, weren’t fond of her comments. “I understand that people have families to feed, but I wished we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment/at all,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I understand that people have families to feed, but I wished we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment/at all. This principle isn’t exclusive to less glamorous positions. Celebrities included. pic.twitter.com/SnTpEss4JL — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) June 29, 2024

Cardi immediately clapped back. “Girl shut up,” she wrote. “When you do a show you don’t pay after, you pay before. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day, that money is not returnable… don’t half ass my show because you comfortable when I definitely don’t half ass when it comes to paying.”

Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don’t pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don’t half ass my show because you… https://t.co/hceuRjlL3D — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 29, 2024

The two went on to get in a heated exchange over resurfaced commentary from the YouTuber. View the exchange below.