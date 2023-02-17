The social media world is cutthroat in terms of different platforms trying to compete with each other, to either stay relevant or increase their market share. One way to gain an edge is by introducing new features, which Instagram understands: they’re currently rolling out a new feature allowing users to comment on posts and Stories with animated GIF images.

As for how the feature is being received, it appears Cardi B isn’t quite sold yet. On Twitter last night (February 16), she wrote, “I don’t know them gifs ain’t hitting like they hit in the twitter ghettos.”

As for how to make use of GIFs on Instagram, 91mobiles explains, “To reply with a GIF, users have to type the keyword of the GIF they’re searching for in the ‘Send Message’ or comment box and then tap the GIF icon that appears. A series of GIFs from GIPHY’s library will be presented to users based on the search phrase. The feature is being rolled out in phases and should be available to all shortly.”

Speaking of Instagram Stories, Cardi took to hers recently to reveal that she nearly missed Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

