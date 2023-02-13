Cardi B Hall of Fame Party 2023
Cardi B Ran (As Well As She Could In Heels) To Make It To Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show In A Hilarious Video

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year in the United States. Pair that with the fact that Rihanna performed the halftime show this year, and it must have been a real challenge to actually get to the stadium for those lucky/rich enough to have tickets. It seems like that was the case for Cardi B and Offset, as the two ended up running in an effort to not miss Rihanna’s performance.

In a video shared on Cardi’s Instagram Story last night (February 12), Cardi and Offset are seen running to get into the stadium. It wasn’t a particularly fast run, though, as Cardi was wearing high heels that made speedy travel a challenge.

It appears their effort paid off, though, as it was apparently a really close call for them: In another Instagram Story video, Cardi films the start of the performance and exclaims, “We just made it on time.” She also offered some general excitement and cheering in other clips.

That wasn’t Cardi and Offset’s only Super Bowl presence this year. The pair just launched their own meal at McDonald’s and had a commercial for it during the game. The menu item is named after them and includes a cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder with cheese, barbecue sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C, and a large Coke.

