Last year, musical legend Dionne Warwick explained she wanted to talk to Elon Musk about his Twitter arrangement. “I have to meet him,” she said. “I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game. His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it. That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him.”

Now, Dave Davies, leader of iconic band The Kinks, also wants to have a word with Musk (as Billboard notes). On Twitter, he shared a screenshot of Twitter adding content warnings to tweets about The Kinks.

“Dear @elonmusk,” he wrote, “would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music @TheKinks #thekinks60.”

He then added, “The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called the Kinks since 1963.”

The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called the Kinks since 1963 https://t.co/bKk1PJURfv — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) February 15, 2023

Davies is not totally innocent himself. In 2021, he shared his opinion about women’s hygiene on Twitter. “I’m not sure if this is an appropriate tweet but In the sixties some of the models shaved their minges,” he tweeted. “I always thought it was a turn off I always liked women to look ‘au natural.’”