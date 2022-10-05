GloRilla is having a hell of a year. This past summer, her kiss-off anthem “FNF (Let’s Go)” became a viral hit, and her latest single, the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2,” has already proven to be a killer follow-up. Yesterday, she announced her major-label debut project, Anyways, Life’s Great….

This is a totally appropriate title, considering the fact that this year has brought Glo into superstardom. On top of releasing viral hits, she also signed to Yo Gotti’s Label, Collective Music Group, along with Interscope.

Last night, Glo won the Best Breakthrough Artist award at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“I don’t want to cry my makeup off,” She said during her acceptance speech. “Yall, I’m crying. I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. Y’all I don’t know what to say! Let’s go!”

While many of her songs have become viral hits, Glo does not want to be labeled a “TikTok rapper.” In an interview with Refinery29, she said she enjoys the fact that she’s able to reach an eclectic group of fans.

“I really got bars, you know I don’t really make TikTok music,” said Glo. “But sometimes, it be so hard that it just goes viral on there because of how good it is. Then even with ‘Tomorrow,’ I would have never thought that it would be a song on TikTok that people are going crazy about. I think they like my music all the way around.”

Check out the Anyways, Life’s Great… cover art below.

Anyways, Life’s Great… is out 11/11 via CMG and Interscope. Pre-save it here.