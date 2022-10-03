GloRilla is everywhere lately, and that now includes inside the top 10 of Billboard‘s coveted Hot 100 singles chart. The publication revealed Monday (October 3) that the surging star’s “Tomorrow 2” remix with Cardi B debuted at No. 9 on the chart dated October 8. “Tomorrow 2” dropped September 23.

The Billboard #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Oct. 8, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 3, 2022

It marks GloRilla’s first single to chart within the Hot 100’s top 10. The achievement comes as GloRilla is still trying to process all the success that’s come her way in 2022. On Saturday (October 1), she tweeted that she’s “been smiling for 6 months straight” two days after she used the platform to share some adversity she had to push through to get here.

I remember I went to the coalition dj event & I performed tomorrow (it was like a week old at the time) & one of the djs told me “nah that ain’t it, you gotta make another song like FNF” WELL WELL WELLLLL 😅 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) September 29, 2022

I say that to say , don’t get discouraged because you hear a couple of NO’s. WHAT GOD HAS FOR YOU IS FOR YOU !!!! & NOBODY CAN TAKE IT AWAY FROM YOU ❤️PATIENCE & DEDICATION IS KEY — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) September 29, 2022

Then, GloRilla really couldn’t believe that she already has a track with Cardi. “I have a f*cking damn feature with cardi mf b !!!” she tweeted Saturday. “I just woke up & realized dat.”

“Girl I’m just a girl like you …you finna go so far,” Cardi quote-tweeted back. “You really a breath of fresh air in the game ….we all can’t wait to see what’s next with you and your friends !!!”

GloRilla burst onto the scene with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” alongside Hitkidd at the beginning of this summer. That led to Yo Gotti signing her to his label, CMG Records. She dropped “Tomorrow” in July as part of CMG’s compilation project, Gangsta Art.