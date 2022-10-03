Music

Glorilla Unlocks A New Hot 100 Achievement With Her Cardi B-Assisted Remix ‘Tomorrow 2’

by: Twitter

GloRilla is everywhere lately, and that now includes inside the top 10 of Billboard‘s coveted Hot 100 singles chart. The publication revealed Monday (October 3) that the surging star’s “Tomorrow 2” remix with Cardi B debuted at No. 9 on the chart dated October 8. “Tomorrow 2” dropped September 23.

It marks GloRilla’s first single to chart within the Hot 100’s top 10. The achievement comes as GloRilla is still trying to process all the success that’s come her way in 2022. On Saturday (October 1), she tweeted that she’s “been smiling for 6 months straight” two days after she used the platform to share some adversity she had to push through to get here.

Then, GloRilla really couldn’t believe that she already has a track with Cardi. “I have a f*cking damn feature with cardi mf b !!!” she tweeted Saturday. “I just woke up & realized dat.”

“Girl I’m just a girl like you …you finna go so far,” Cardi quote-tweeted back. “You really a breath of fresh air in the game ….we all can’t wait to see what’s next with you and your friends !!!”

GloRilla burst onto the scene with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” alongside Hitkidd at the beginning of this summer. That led to Yo Gotti signing her to his label, CMG Records. She dropped “Tomorrow” in July as part of CMG’s compilation project, Gangsta Art.

“F.N.F.” hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart in August — her first No. 1 of any kind. Last week’s Hot 100 featured “F.N.F.” at No. 43, spending 17 total weeks on the chart.

More importantly, GloRilla is making an impact outside of the charts. In September, she returned to her former high school and donated $25,000 to its fine arts program. Her Memphis roots were also watered by the Grizzlies tapping her to narrate their hype video for the 2022-23 NBA season.

