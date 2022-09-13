Cardi B Nicki Minaj 2022
Getty Image/Derrick Rossignol
Music

Fans Are Comparing Cardi B And Nicki Minaj’s Very Different Reactions To PnB Rock’s Death

TwitterMusic News Editor

Yesterday, PnB Rock died at 30 years old after he was fatally shot at a Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles diner in Los Angeles. Many in the hip-hop community mourned the rapper’s passing and fans noticed a distinct difference in the messages from two rappers who are constantly pitted against each other: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

For context, some made note that shortly before RnB Rock’s death, his girlfriend shared a photo of her Roscoe’s meal and tagged her and PnB’s location on Instagram. Some suspect the person who shot RnB Rock saw that and then went to find and shoot the rapper.

Cardi addressed that in her reaction, tweeting, “I highly doubt n****s was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Meanwhile, Nicki’s reaction, shared about 45 minutes after Cardi’s, had a different tone, as she wrote, “After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock [dove emoji].”

Twitter users took exception with Nicki’s approach, with one summarizing, “be like Cardi. Don’t be like Nicki and victim blame PnB Rock’s girlfriend. She’s mourning too [single tear emoji].”

Check out some reactions to Cardi and Nicki’s tweets below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×