Yesterday, PnB Rock died at 30 years old after he was fatally shot at a Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles diner in Los Angeles. Many in the hip-hop community mourned the rapper’s passing and fans noticed a distinct difference in the messages from two rappers who are constantly pitted against each other: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

For context, some made note that shortly before RnB Rock’s death, his girlfriend shared a photo of her Roscoe’s meal and tagged her and PnB’s location on Instagram. Some suspect the person who shot RnB Rock saw that and then went to find and shoot the rapper.

Cardi addressed that in her reaction, tweeting, “I highly doubt n****s was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Meanwhile, Nicki’s reaction, shared about 45 minutes after Cardi’s, had a different tone, as she wrote, “After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock [dove emoji].”

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Twitter users took exception with Nicki’s approach, with one summarizing, “be like Cardi. Don’t be like Nicki and victim blame PnB Rock’s girlfriend. She’s mourning too [single tear emoji].”

Check out some reactions to Cardi and Nicki’s tweets below.

be like Cardi. Don't be like Nicki and victim blame PnB Rock's girlfriend. She's mourning too 😥 https://t.co/btwO33ZgWT pic.twitter.com/wyBUtj0WFu — 🦞: (@yougonfinna) September 13, 2022

There are two types of people in this world… pic.twitter.com/aPaXd7yFfu — The Return 𓃵 (@ohnobackagain) September 13, 2022

Both rappers have their flaws and scandals but the way Cardi B went about sending her condolences to pnb rock/his loved ones vs how Nicki Minaj did says a lot about a person. — kenzie (@kenzieraae) September 13, 2022

Yooo why are Nicki and cardi on different sides of this Pnb situation, they can’t agree on anything — rebrand szn (@keenan_wav) September 13, 2022

thing is Cardi's tweet was genuine concern for PNB gf and not some silly rap beef. Luckily soon as Nicki says anything out of pocket with thoss twitter fingers her Karma hits her in the back of the head hard af like that lil Barb in England once she turns away from that phone — Blicky 🔫Giovanni (@blicky_giovanni) September 13, 2022

Why is Nicki trying to cyber bully Pnb Rock’s girlfriend over a post of her damn plate & location? Send your condolences. She literally just watched him pass away today. Why be so nasty & judgmental? Go argue with cardi — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖔𝖓𝖊 🐉 (@lexinickinailz) September 13, 2022

Internet is a wild place. Ppl under Nicki post saying she wrong for blaming PNB baby mom, ppl under cardi post saying it’s the baby moms fault after she said pray for her. Stfu! — untitled. (@empress_mystic) September 13, 2022

Pnb rock lost his life due to gun violence but everybody too busy worrying about Cardi and Nicki beef I’m done. — James Gulley Jr (@JamesGulleyJr) September 13, 2022

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.