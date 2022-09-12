megan thee stallion nicki minaj
Megan Thee Stallion Spars With Barbz After They Accuse Her Of Telling Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion

If there’s anything you can count on, it’s that Nicki Minaj’s most enthusiastic fans — aka the Barbz — will try to start beef with any and every other female rapper she gives them a reason to — even if she never actually names that artist. During a recent episode of her podcast, Queen Radio, Nicki alleged that an unnamed artist with whom she’d previously collaborated offered her a drink, and when she declined because she might be pregnant, told her she could “go to the clinic.”

Of course, the Barbz didn’t take this well, because, for many of them, innuendo is fact, shade is absolute, Nicki’s word is law, and every day is a new opportunity to pick a fight with Nicki’s contemporaries on her behalf. For some reason, one, in particular, decided that Nicki’s anecdote referred to Megan Thee Stallion, who did work with Nicki in 2019 on the song “Hot Girl Summer” and has been known to occasionally encourage her friends to take a shot directly out of the bottle. Megan, however, wasn’t having it.

“Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol,” wrote the stan. “This isn’t something to stay quiet on.” Meg shot back with just one word: “LIE.” Unfortunately, this opened the door for more Barbz to lash out at Megan. “No names were mentioned but u were first to respond?” wrote one. “So this person didn’t mention me?” Meg replied. “THIS PERSON BE SO FCKN FOR REAL RIGHT NOW” responded another Barb. “This person … as in the person who pressed the @ button” Meg explained. “y’all not this crazy.”

That might be… optimistic on her part. Barbz have shown repeatedly and often, that they don’t need logic or reason to fly off the handle (sometimes, I think Nicki Minaj’s fan club is really just a hate club for everyone else). Meg has often blamed a lot of the friction that exists between female rappers on their fans, but if we’re being honest, there is one fan base behind most of it and they’re often proud of themselves for being this way.

