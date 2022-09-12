If there’s anything you can count on, it’s that Nicki Minaj’s most enthusiastic fans — aka the Barbz — will try to start beef with any and every other female rapper she gives them a reason to — even if she never actually names that artist. During a recent episode of her podcast, Queen Radio, Nicki alleged that an unnamed artist with whom she’d previously collaborated offered her a drink, and when she declined because she might be pregnant, told her she could “go to the clinic.”

Of course, the Barbz didn’t take this well, because, for many of them, innuendo is fact, shade is absolute, Nicki’s word is law, and every day is a new opportunity to pick a fight with Nicki’s contemporaries on her behalf. For some reason, one, in particular, decided that Nicki’s anecdote referred to Megan Thee Stallion, who did work with Nicki in 2019 on the song “Hot Girl Summer” and has been known to occasionally encourage her friends to take a shot directly out of the bottle. Megan, however, wasn’t having it.

“Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol,” wrote the stan. “This isn’t something to stay quiet on.” Meg shot back with just one word: “LIE.” Unfortunately, this opened the door for more Barbz to lash out at Megan. “No names were mentioned but u were first to respond?” wrote one. “So this person didn’t mention me?” Meg replied. “THIS PERSON BE SO FCKN FOR REAL RIGHT NOW” responded another Barb. “This person … as in the person who pressed the @ button” Meg explained. “y’all not this crazy.”

So this person didn’t mention me? https://t.co/IHbiccwzbh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter? If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

This person … as in the person who pressed the @ button… y’all not this crazy lol https://t.co/stIuEENTVO — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

That might be… optimistic on her part. Barbz have shown repeatedly and often, that they don’t need logic or reason to fly off the handle (sometimes, I think Nicki Minaj’s fan club is really just a hate club for everyone else). Meg has often blamed a lot of the friction that exists between female rappers on their fans, but if we’re being honest, there is one fan base behind most of it and they’re often proud of themselves for being this way.

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj alone outsold Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Shit by Cardi B, and Fly Sh!t by Coi Leray! (combined as well) pic.twitter.com/kaz9UPNZNj — CUNTY 🤍 (@marajcunttyy) September 12, 2022

.@theestallion @LILKIM tagged you all week ? Why haven’t you responded to her? You responding to tweets mentioning @NickiMinaj in a bad way tho, the one who introduced you to mainstream. THE ONE WHO GAVE YOU YOUR FIRST HIT RECORD — Rap Alert (@rapalert100) September 12, 2022