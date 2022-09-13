The hip-hop community is mourning PnB Rock, who was fatally shot today while dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles diner in Inglewood. In the hours since his death was reported, several artists have taken to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of the rapper.

On Twitter, Chika recalled a time when PnB helped Chika feel comfortable during a photoshoot.

“PnB Rock was one of the first people i met out here [In LA],” Chika said. “i remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place & he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way. he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger. rest in peace, man.”

PnB Rock was one of the first people i met out here. i remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place & he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way. he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger. rest in peace, man. 💔 — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) September 13, 2022

His longtime friend and frequent collaborator Tee Grizzley shared a photo of the two together, along with a group of friends, from Grizzley’s engagement party, which had just taken place the night before.

“Love you broski,” Grizzley said, “you was a real friend I’ll never forget you.”

Internet Money expressed shock, largely because he had just collaborated with PnB weeks prior.

“just was with bro a few weeks ago,” said Internet Money. “we was in first class then linked up in the studio afterwords and worked. shit crazy Man U never kno when somebody gonna go. PNB always one of the nicest and most genuine people to be around. RIP bro fr.”

just was with bro a few weeks ago. we was in first class then linked up in the studio afterwords and worked. shit crazy Man U never kno when somebody gonna go. PNB always one of the nicest and most genuine people to be around. RIP bro fr. — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) September 13, 2022

Some fans have taken to Twitter to blame PnB’s girlfriend for sharing hers and PnB’s location on Instagram, however, Cardi B took to Twitter to shut those comments down and call for people to send condolences.