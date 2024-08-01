Cardi B Has Reportedly Filed For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B‘s on-again, off-again relationship with Offset is reportedly off again. This time possibly for good.

According to Page Six, Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of seven years on Wednesday. “They’ve grown apart,” an insider claimed. “That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”

The source added that the alleged dissolution of the relationship isn’t a surprise, as “they both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now. It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable.”

Cardi B is hoping to obtain “primary custody” of her and Offset’s two children.

Earlier this week, the “Bongos” rapper shut down rumors that she could no longer afford the martial mansion she shares with her (ex-?)husband. “LMAOOO,” she wrote. “You bum b*tches wish… Me and Offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad.”